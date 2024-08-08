Laird Superfood improves top, bottom lines in second quarter

BOULDER — Laird Superfood Inc. (NYSE American: LSF) boosted its sales and trimmed its net losses in the second quarter of 2024.

The company posted net sales of $10 million in the most-recent period, up from $7.7 million in the same quarter last year. Laird’s net loss was $200,000 in the second quarter of 2024, a 19% improvement over the second quarter of 2023.

“I am pleased to report that our second quarter results once again demonstrate tremendous progress in the two most important financial measures for our business — namely, strong sales growth and sustained margin improvement,” Laird CEO Jason Vieth said in a prepared statement.

Veith said he expects sales for full-year 2024 “to be $40 (million) to $44 million, which represents 17% – 29% growth versus prior year. … This increase in our full-year guidance reflects the confidence that we have in our near-term financial results as well as the long-term strategy and financial future of Laird Superfood.”