Chicken Salad Chick to open in Windsor Aug. 21

WINDSOR & JOHNSTOWN – Two new Chicken Salad Chick locations will open this month in Northern Colorado.

Franchise owners David and Jessica Zumbrun will add a location in Windsor at 475 E. Main St., and at 4884 Larimer Parkway in Johnstown. The pair opened their first location in Greeley’s Centerplace in 2023.

The Windsor restaurant will open Aug. 21 in the East Pointe shopping center, at Colorado Highways 257 and 392. Customers can look forward to a dozen varieties of made-from-scratch chicken-salad flavors, along with fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and desserts. Customers can dine in or use the drive-thru.

To celebrate its opening, the Windsor restaurant will celebrate with giveaways through Aug. 24, according to a news release. All customers will have to download the Chicken Salad Chick app to be eligible for the giveaways.

Wednesday, Aug. 21 — the first 100 guests will win free chicken salad for a year, and the first guest in line will get one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for a year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of “The Chick” or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

Thursday, Aug. 22 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler. Friday, Aug. 23 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Cooler. Saturday, Aug. 24 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Cutting Board.

Chicken Salad Chick in Windsor will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Johnstown restaurant will follow shortly at Johnstown Plaza near Scheels. This location also has a drive-thru.

Husband-and-wife team David and Jessica Zumbrun of NOCO Chick LLC fell in love with Chicken Salad Chick’s concept during a vacation in Alabama. They brought the brand home to Greeley, with plans to open four more locations in Northern Colorado.

“Chicken Salad Chick’s unique blend of genuine hospitality and fresh food made from scratch every day makes it a wonderful concept to introduce to multiple communities in this area,” David Zumbrun, said in the release. “We are very grateful to the people of Greeley who have welcomed the Chick with open arms over the past year, as well as our dedicated team members who create such a joyful atmosphere in the restaurant. We are proud to have strong management at both of our new restaurants that includes original team members from Greeley and look forward to promoting even more of our team as we continue to grow and open new locations.”

As part of the pre-opening friends and family events in Windsor and Johnstown, the Zumbruns report that they will donate proceeds to Life Stories Child and Family Advocacy. David serves on the board of directors for the organization, which supports the belief that every child should live a life free of abuse in a safe and permanent home. For more information, go to www.chickensaladchick.com.