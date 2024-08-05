Retail  August 5, 2024

Big Lots to close more than half of Colorado locations

Big Lots
Big Lots is closing eight locations in Colorado, including the location at 2628 11th Ave. in Greeley. Christopher Wood/BizWest.
Discount retailer Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) will close more than half of its remaining Colorado stores, including locations in Greeley and Longmont.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company is closing almost 300 stores nationwide, including at least eight of its 14 locations in Colorado.

Colorado closures include:

  • 6626 S. Parker Road, Aurora.
  • 1990 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs.
  • 2975 New Center Point, Colorado Springs.
  • 5085 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs.
  • 2401 North Ave., Grand Junction.
  • 2628 11th Ave., Greeley.
  • 8100 W. Crestline Ave., Littleton.
  • 2151 Main St., Longmont.

Big Lots, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio,  operates additional locations in Aurora, Brighton, Lakewood, Pueblo and Westminster and Wheat Ridge.

The company is offering discounts of up to 20%, with some exceptions.

The closures come a year and a half after Big Lots shuttered locations in Fort Collins, Arvada, Denver and Englewood.

Big Lots reported a net loss of $205 million for the first quarter ended May 4, or $6.99 per share. Net sales for the quarter totaled just more than $1 billion, down 10.2% from $1.12 billion in the same period last year.

The company attributed the loss and decline in sales to a pullback of consumer spending.

Christopher Wood
Christopher Wood is editor and publisher of BizWest, a regional business journal covering Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties. Wood co-founded the Northern Colorado Business Report in 1995 and served as publisher of the Boulder County Business Report until the two publications were merged to form BizWest in 2014. From 1990 to 1995, Wood served as reporter and managing editor of the Denver Business Journal. He is a Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder. He has won numerous awards from the Colorado Press Association, Society of Professional Journalists and the Alliance of Area Business Publishers.
