Big Lots to close more than half of Colorado locations

Big Lots is closing eight locations in Colorado, including the location at 2628 11th Ave. in Greeley. Christopher Wood/BizWest.

Discount retailer Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) will close more than half of its remaining Colorado stores, including locations in Greeley and Longmont.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company is closing almost 300 stores nationwide, including at least eight of its 14 locations in Colorado.

Colorado closures include:

SPONSORED CONTENT Delivering better health care and value for Colorado small businesses As Colorado’s leading nonprofit1 health plan and one of the state’s largest health care providers, Kaiser Permanente is a one-stop-shop for health care and coverage.

6626 S. Parker Road, Aurora.

1990 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs.

2975 New Center Point, Colorado Springs.

5085 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs.

2401 North Ave., Grand Junction.

2628 11th Ave., Greeley.

8100 W. Crestline Ave., Littleton.

2151 Main St., Longmont.

Big Lots, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, operates additional locations in Aurora, Brighton, Lakewood, Pueblo and Westminster and Wheat Ridge.

The company is offering discounts of up to 20%, with some exceptions.

The closures come a year and a half after Big Lots shuttered locations in Fort Collins, Arvada, Denver and Englewood.

Big Lots reported a net loss of $205 million for the first quarter ended May 4, or $6.99 per share. Net sales for the quarter totaled just more than $1 billion, down 10.2% from $1.12 billion in the same period last year.

The company attributed the loss and decline in sales to a pullback of consumer spending.