Conga hires chief revenue officer to lead sales efforts

The foyer of Conga Inc.’s headquarters in Broomfield. The 88,000-square-foot building has space to house up to around 600 employees. Dan Mika/ For BizWest

BROOMFIELD — Conga, a Broomfield-based software-as-a-service company, recently hired Jeff Lautenbach as its chief revenue officer.

In the role, Lautenbach “will be responsible for leading Conga’s global sales organization, including the field sales team, pre-sales functions, sales operations and partners,” the company said in a news release.

Lautenbach most recently held the same position with Rent Group Inc., which operates a housing rental platform.

“Jeff’s operational discipline and growth mindset, along with his proven track record and extensive experience driving high-quality SaaS revenues, make him the perfect candidate for this role,” Conga CEO Noel Goggin said in the release. “He’s shown his passion for and commitment to the Conga Way, and we couldn’t be more excited to add him to the executive team to continue driving our growth as the market leader in revenue lifecycle management.”

Conga is a trade name for AppExtremes Inc., which was acquired by Apttus Inc. in 2020 for $715 million. The combined company operates under the Conga brand, providing solutions for order configuration, execution, fulfillment and contract-renewal processes.