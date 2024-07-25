Tiho’s Tequila Bar and Restaurant opens in Historic Windsor Mill

The Windsor Mill facade, with the left half having modern architectural features and the right maintaining some of the mill’s historic design. Dan Mika/For BizWest

WINDSOR — The Mill has a new restaurant and bar for customers to try out. Tiho’s Tequila Bar and Restaurant signed a lease for a 3,858-square-foot space in the Windsor Mill building at 301 Main Street, Unit B, and is now open to the public, according to a news release.

Tiho’s took the space previously occupied by Cacciatore, an Italian restaurant that closed earlier this year. It is owned by the same group that operates The Tavern, which also is in the Windsor Mill building.

Waypoint Real Estate brokered the lease transaction on behalf of the landlord, with Josh Guernsey and Brian Smerud representing Waypoint. The property will continue to be managed by Waypoint Real Estate LLC, the release stated.The lease signing marks another development for the Windsor Mill property, which transitioned to its new ownership in March.

