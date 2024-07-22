New president, CEO appointed at Neenan Archistruction

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins-based Neenan Archistruction has promoted its vice president, Bill Pigg, to the role of president, replacing David Shigekane, who will become CEO.

Pigg has served the 58-year-old company for 27 years, holding various positions including preconstruction manager, project executive and chief operating officer before becoming vice president.

“My father was the first employee at Neenan Archistruction, so this company has always held a special place in my heart,” Pigg said in a prepared statement. “To me, Neenan has always represented how we can build stronger communities when we work together as a team. I am committed to upholding our core value of constructing community through collaboration.”

SPONSORED CONTENT Electric Vehicle Revolution: Install EV Chargers Now or Lose Tenants Tomorrow Ignoring the shift towards electric vehicles is risky. Mac Electric offers an EV charging feasibility study to answer commercial property owners' questions.

Shigekane was first hired at Neenan as a project manager in 1998, then promoted to director of sales and marketing before becoming chief operating officer in 2013 and president in 2014.

“I’m thrilled to see Pigg step into the president role here at Neenan,” he said. “I’m confident that his years of service to the company will only continue to strengthen Neenan’s position as a leader within the design-build industry.”