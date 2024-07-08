Longmont-based emergency comms company Intrado hires chief technology officer

LONGMONT — Intrado Inc., a company that makes advanced emergency communications systems for public-safety agencies, has hired Liz Nguyen as its chief technology officer.

Nguyen previously held the same position with insurance-industry software company Vertafore Inc., according to an Intrado news release.

“In today’s world, leading-edge technology is absolutely critical to successful emergency response — for businesses, schools and society at large,” Intrado CEO Matt Carter said in the release. “We’re excited to welcome Liz as our new CTO at this pivotal moment in next-gen 911 technology adoption. Intrado is set to accelerate innovation in mission-critical communication systems, ensuring we continue to provide first responders with the most advanced tools while navigating complex regulatory landscapes.”