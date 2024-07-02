California eatery Mendocino Farms opening first Colorado outpost
DENVER — Mendocino Farms, an El Segundo, California-based restaurant chain that specializes in soups, salads and sandwiches, plans to open its first Colorado location in and office building in Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood.
The restaurant, which does not have an planned opening date, will be located at 320 N. Fillmore St., according to a BusinessDen report.
SPONSORED CONTENT
Centerra: inspired by a love of Loveland
In Northern Colorado, most people know Centerra as a place to shop, grab a bite or go to a movie. It’s also a favorite location for corporate offices. And it has gained recognition as the region’s top-selling new-home community.