 July 1, 2024

Denver’s historic Tom’s Denver to be revived as ‘French-American’ concept

DENVER — The historically landmarked restaurant space on Denver’s Colfax Avenue that home for decades to Tom’s Diner has been leased by a group that intends to launch a “French-American diner” concept there.

The restaurant, according to a Denver Post report, will be called Champagne Tiger.

