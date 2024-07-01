Denver’s historic Tom’s Denver to be revived as ‘French-American’ concept
DENVER — The historically landmarked restaurant space on Denver’s Colfax Avenue that home for decades to Tom’s Diner has been leased by a group that intends to launch a “French-American diner” concept there.
The restaurant, according to a Denver Post report, will be called Champagne Tiger.
