$17 million Longmont transit project to start this week
LONGMONT — Work will begin this week on a $17 million transportation project in Longmont that will connect Coffman Street with a planned transit station at First Avenue and Main Street.
According to the Longmont Times-Call, the project is designed to transform transform Coffman Street between First and Ninth avenues into a corridor for buses, cars, bicycles and pedestrians.
