Transportation  June 26, 2024

$17 million Longmont transit project to start this week

Longmont city sign
The entry sign for Longmont along Colorado Highway 119.
By

LONGMONT — Work will begin this week on a $17 million transportation project in Longmont that will connect Coffman Street with a planned transit station at First Avenue and Main Street.

According to the Longmont Times-Call, the project is designed to transform transform Coffman Street between First and Ninth avenues into a corridor for buses, cars, bicycles and pedestrians.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Centerra - Sponsored Content, May 2024

Centerra: inspired by a love of Loveland

In Northern Colorado, most people know Centerra as a place to shop, grab a bite or go to a movie. It’s also a favorite location for corporate offices. And it has gained recognition as the region’s top-selling new-home community.

Categories: External Source Longmont Today's News Transportation First and Main
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts