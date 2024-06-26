$17 million Longmont transit project to start this week

The entry sign for Longmont along Colorado Highway 119.

LONGMONT — Work will begin this week on a $17 million transportation project in Longmont that will connect Coffman Street with a planned transit station at First Avenue and Main Street.

According to the Longmont Times-Call, the project is designed to transform transform Coffman Street between First and Ninth avenues into a corridor for buses, cars, bicycles and pedestrians.