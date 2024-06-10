Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs sued for alleged non-payment of Ball Arena fees
DENVER — Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs is being sued by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, owners of the Ball Arena, for allegedly failing to pay $868,000 in sponsorship fees, payments for the right to sell Biker Jim’s food at the stadium.
Additionally, according to a BusinessDen report, Biker Jim’s has not been allowed to ply its wares at the arena since last fall.
