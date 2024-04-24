Swisslog appoints Roberts to SVP of sales position

Brian Roberts

BROOMFIELD — Swisslog Healthcare, a company with North American headquarters in Broomfield, has appointed Brian Roberts to the position of senior vice president of sales and services in the medication management business unit.

Swisslog produces equipment to transport materials including pharmacy products within health care facilities. Roberts’ experience is in pharmacy automation and business-to-business health care applications. He will work out of the company’s Colorado offices.

Roberts will assume responsibility for sales and services, customer pipeline development, business development, partnerships, and tying North American efforts to global strategies, the company said in a press statement. He will report to Jan Zuurbier, the general manager for the medication management business unit of Swisslog.

“Brian will have a dedicated focus on the North American health care automation market, build a further presence for Swisslog Healthcare in the broader hospital industry, and provide attentive leadership for the functional leaders who are driving our day-to-day customer interactions,” Zuurbier said in a written statement. “He has built a career out of health care growth opportunities, and we are confident this will be no exception.”

Roberts’ most recent experience is as a strategic adviser for SteadyHand Recovery, a telehealth-driven pharmacotherapy company, and medZERO Inc., a health care FinTech company.

Swisslog is a division of Translogic Corp.