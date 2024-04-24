Alpen High Performance Products hires revenue chief

Alpen workers mount glass into fiberglass frames. Ken Amundson/BizWest

LOUISVILLE — Alpen High Performance Products Inc. recently hired Avi Bar as its chief revenue officer.

Bar was most recently the vice president of sales for three brands within Apogee Enterprises: Tubelite, Alumicor and Linetec.

“Avi is an exciting addition to our leadership team,” Alpen CEO Andrew Zech said in a news release. “He brings a deep expertise in scaling high growth companies, and he is a natural leader and systems-builder. Alpen will immediately benefit from his expertise, and we could not be more excited to have him on board.”

Alpen manufactures energy-efficient windows, doors and architectural glass.

“Joining Alpen was an easy decision for me,” Bar said in a statement. “As a leader in the passive house movement, they’re pioneering the crucial path toward decarbonizing buildings. Alpen stands out as practical innovators, successfully commercializing products for the built environment. What drew me in was their highly knowledgeable team, passionately dedicated to innovation and high-quality execution. With Alpen, I’m not just part of a company; I’m part of a movement shaping the future of sustainable construction.”