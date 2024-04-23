Democrats plan new homestead measure to lower taxes
DENVER — A Democratic proposal about property taxes would create a new homestead exemption as a means to reduce what homeowners owe, and work to limit spikes in taxes such as those seen by property owners this year.
The Colorado Sun reported that the measure would exempt 10% of a residence’s value from taxation, among other terms.
