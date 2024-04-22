Registration open for cannabis research conference at CSU

FORT COLLINS — Registration is open for the eighth annual Cannabis Research Conference, to be held Aug. 7-9 at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

The conference will be co-hosted by the Institute of Cannabis Research at CSU’s Pueblo campus and the Global Hemp Innovation Center at Oregon State University.

Early-bird registration is $350 for the full conference and is open through May 15. The cost for students is $125. Those wishing to attend can register at cannabisresearchconference.net/register.

The conference will feature research from scientists at top universities, government, law and businesses from Colorado, as well as from national and international organizations. The three-day, multi-disciplinary event will include more than 150 live presentations from academics and keynote presentations by researchers in the ﬁelds of medical marijuana and hemp industrial research. The featured studies inform applications in medicines, foods, materials, textiles and public policy.

The featured speaker will be Lumír Ondřej Hanuš, a researcher responsible for opening the world to medicinal uses of cannabis in 1992. Other speakers will include Todd Michael, whose group at the Salk Institute is part of an initiative that aims to develop crop plants that sequester more carbon to ﬁght climate change, and Nirit Bernstein, whose research projects in Israel focus on development of cultivation techniques for cannabis sativa and cannabis physiology.

CSU Pueblo’s Institute of Cannabis Research, established in 2016, became the first multi-disciplinary cannabis research center at a regional, comprehensive institution of higher education. Funded by Colorado through the Marijuana Cash Tax Fund, it supports and facilitates unbiased and innovative cannabis research and also supports dissemination of cannabis research results.