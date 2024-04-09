Houston begins duties as Windsor Chamber CEO

WINDSOR — Business leaders and other residents of Windsor will get to meet Dennis Houston, the Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce’s new CEO, at a “meet and greet” event on Friday.

Tuesday was Houston’s first day in his new position, replacing Kate Grant.

The event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hearth Restaurant & Pub, 205½ Fourth St. in Windsor.

Formerly the CEO of the Parker Area Chamber of Commerce, Houston also chaired the Association of Colorado Chambers of Commerce. He previously served as CEO of the chamber of commerce in Norfolk, Nebraska.

“I’m excited to work with the board and our business partners to create the future of the Windsor Chamber,” Houston said in a prepared statement. “Our organization will be a catalyst for economic growth, a convenor of leaders and influencers, and a champion for a strong community. I look forward to accomplishing great things with the chamber team who each share my passion for the work that we do and the region that we serve.”