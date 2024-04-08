Chappelle named medical director at Pathways Hospice

Dr. Nathaniel Chappelle

FORT COLLINS – Pathways Hospice has named Dr. Nathaniel Chappelle as medical director, replacing Dr. Michael Towbin, who served in the role for more than eight years.

Chappelle has spent most of his career providing medical care to an underserved population in rural areas of Colorado. He has provided broad-scope family medicine with a focus on inpatient, outpatient, long-term care and emergency medicine for Docs Who Care in various locations across the state, with Haxtun Health in Haxtun and Salud Health Clinic in Trinidad.

Most recently, he was a family medicine physician at Sunrise Community Health in Loveland.

SPONSORED CONTENT The many benefits of simple, coordinated healthcare Kaiser Permanente combines health care and coverage in one connected system to maximize employee health and minimize employer costs.

“Dr. Chappelle has extensive experience working with patients and their families as they navigate end-of-life services in both rural and urban medical care settings,” said Pathways president Evan Hyatt in a prepared statement. “He is compassionate and skilled at ensuring each patient is provided with the greatest opportunity to fully live each day while navigating end-of-life care.”

Chappelle received his medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora. He did his post-graduate residency training at University of Minnesota Duluth Family Medicine in Duluth, Minnesota.

Established in 1978, Pathways is a nonprofit agency providing hospice care in the last months of life, palliative care for those with long-term serious illness, and communitywide grief support for residents of Larimer and Weld counties.