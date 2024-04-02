Ex-Comcast, American Express marketing vet joins Vail Resorts as CMO

Vail Resorts chief marketing officer Courtney Goldstein. Courtesy Vail Resorts.

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) has hired Courtney Goldstein as its chief marketing officer.

Goldstein, who will lead the company’s Epic Pass business, data and analytics, digital experience, destination marketing, Vail’s new My Epic Gear membership business, and its rental, retail, and ski and ride school businesses, previously held leadership positions with Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA) and American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP), according to a company news release.

“Vail Resorts has an impressive track record of leveraging data to drive business growth while enhancing the experience of skiers and snowboarders,” Goldstein said in the release. “I am inspired by the company’s mission and values – and look forward to leveraging my experience to support the continued momentum of business growth and creating an experience of a lifetime for guests in every way they interact with us.”