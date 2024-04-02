Breeze Thru opens first car-wash location in Windsor

Breeze Thru Car Wash’s new location in Windsor. Courtesy Breeze Thru.

WINDSOR — Breeze Thru Car Wash has opened its first location in Windsor and is offering free washes through April 15.

The new business at 1261 Main St. is the chain’s 14th. It also has three locations in Cheyenne, Wyoming; three in Loveland; two each in Fort Collins, Greeley and Longmont; and one in Johnstown.

The Windsor facility includes an additional vacuum lot exclusively for Unlimited Wash Pass members; that pass is good at any Breeze Thru location. It is offering Founders Club memberships for the Windsor location, which gives customers access to its unlimited wash pass at a $10 monthly discount.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint and serve the Windsor community with our first-ever location in the area,” Wade Keith, brand manager of Breeze Thru Car Wash, said in a prepared statement. “Our team is committed to providing top-notch car wash services and contributing positively to the community. We’re more than just a car wash and look forward to making a difference in Windsor.”

Breeze Thru offers fundraising opportunities for local organizations, allowing them to raise funds while providing a service to the community.