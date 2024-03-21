Enservco buys Fort Lupton’s Buckshot Trucking for $5M

LONGMONT — Enservco Corp. (NYSE American: ENSV), which provides specialized well-site services to the domestic oil and gas industries, recently inked a deal to acquire Fort Lupton-based energy-logistics and transportation company Buckshot Trucking LLC for $5 million in cash and stock.

The deal is expected to close before the end of the second quarter of 2024.

“Buckshot founder and owners Tony Sims and Jim Fate will continue to lead their business,” which will function as a new Enservco operating division, the company said in a news release.

SPONSORED CONTENT Business Cares: March 2024 WomenGive, a program of United Way of Larimer County, was started in Larimer County in 2006 as an opportunity for women in our community to come together to help other women.

“We are excited to announce this agreement to acquire an immediately accretive logistics business that will transform Enservco,” Enservco CEO Richard Murphy said in the release. “We look forward to working closely with Buckshot owners Tony and Jim and their dedicated team to drive further expansion and execute on the synergies available from our collective asset and customer bases. Buckshot provides a strong complement to our service offerings with the added benefit of not being winter weather dependent. Buckshot will also provide a substantial improvement in operational and financial visibility, which benefits our business, shareholders, and other stakeholders.”