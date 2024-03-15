Erie OKs 35 new income-restricted homes
ERIE — Thirty-five new income-restricted homes will be built at the northeast corner of Cheesman Street and County Line Road, after the town of Erie received a $1 million grant from the state Department of Local Affairs for the project.
According to the Longmont Times-Call, the development plan approved by the Erie Town Council calls for a mix of two- and three-bedroom townhomes and single-family detached homes to be built on the site after current homes there are demolished. A family of four that makes $146,000 or less per year will be eligible to buy a home in the Cheesman Affordable Homeownership Development project, a public-private partnership between the town and HousePad Erie, the ownership entity for private developer Vertikal Development.
