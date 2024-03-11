PRPA to conduct drone surveillance of transmission lines

FORT COLLINS — The Platte River Power Authority, which is the electric power wholesaler for Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont and Estes Park, will use drones and a helicopter to inspect PRPA transmission lines.

PRPA contractors will use a low-flying helicopter and a drone to conduct aerial photography of the utility’s transmission line structures. The purpose of the scans is to collect data for engineering designs and asset management. Scans will occur this week as weather conditions allow, PRPA said in a press statement.

This activity will take place in three of Platte River’s owner communities: Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland.