 March 11, 2024

Greeley’s Blarney on the Block set for Saturday

The sign as travelers enter Greeley
GREELEY — “Blarney on the Block,” the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration in downtown Greeley, will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ninth Street Plaza.

According to the Greeley Tribune and a release from the Greeley Downtown Development Authority, this year’s event will feature a “small-town parade the community is invited to join, as well as Irish dancing, an Irish pub band and a Caledonia pipe band. Sponsors are still being sought.

