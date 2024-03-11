Greeley’s Blarney on the Block set for Saturday

GREELEY — “Blarney on the Block,” the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration in downtown Greeley, will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ninth Street Plaza.

According to the Greeley Tribune and a release from the Greeley Downtown Development Authority, this year’s event will feature a “small-town parade the community is invited to join, as well as Irish dancing, an Irish pub band and a Caledonia pipe band. Sponsors are still being sought.