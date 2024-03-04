University of Colorado expands transfer options for community college engineering students

BOULDER — The University of Colorado Boulder and the Colorado Community College System have established a program that allows engineering students at community colleges to transfer into six bachelor’s degree pathways at CU’s College of Engineering and Applied Science.

“With the agreement, CU Boulder will be the only Colorado campus to offer six total pathways: new architectural, computer, electrical and general engineering programs will join the already existing civil and mechanical engineering programs,” CU said in a news release.

All six transfer pathways will be open for students starting in the fall semester.

“Expanding our engineering transfer pathway program enables us to increase access to higher education in STEM,” CU’s CEAS dean Keith Molenaar said in the release. “Not only will more students have the opportunity to pursue a four-year degree from a nationally recognized engineering college, but the expansion will ultimately produce more innovative engineering solutions to our most pressing societal challenges through a more diverse workforce.”