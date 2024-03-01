Nonprofit to build adapted home for disabled veteran

MEAD — The national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops will kick off the construction of a specially adapted home for Marine Corporal Zachary Dinsmore on March 9. Dinsmore was injured while serving in Afghanistan.

The kickoff signifies the start of the build process and will introduce Dinsmore to the community. The event will be held at 10 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 109 S. Third St. in Mead.

In 2011, Dinsmore deployed on his second combat tour with the 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines. On Oct. 31, 2011, he stepped on an improvised explosive device in Sangin, Afghanistan, shattering his leg from the knee down. In 2014, the leg was amputated.

SPONSORED CONTENT 5 ways to boost your business with solar Namaste Solar has helped businesses from all different industries and verticals invest in on-site solar. Whether you are a top public university, outdoor gear retailer, or local dog toy manufacturer, most property owners can benefit from solar in these five ways.

The home being built for Dinsmore will feature more than 40 adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops.The nonprofit has built 374 homes since the organization’s inception in 2004. Homes For Our Troops relies on contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners for the building of each veteran’s home. Community members may hold fundraisers or make donations. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org.