DOE negotiates with United Power about microgrid project

The welcome sign for Fort Lupton. Christopher Wood/BizWest

BRIGHTON and FORT LUPTON — The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations will begin negotiations with United Power Inc. as it considers the utility for up to $6.1 million in grant funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The grant would be part of the Energy Improvements in Rural or Remote Areas program. United Power’s Fort Lupton Microgrid project was selected as one of 17 clean energy projects across 20 states and 30 tribal nations and communities to receive more than $366 million to ensure more reliable power, lower energy costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, provide economic growth opportunities, and support the nation’s rural and remote communities.

“We are excited that this unique project was recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy through this program,” Mark A. Gabriel, United Power CEO and president, said in a written statement. “United Power is in the process of changing our operating structure to invest in more local power generation, and that includes developing energy solutions along with local leadership. United Power has a long history of partnering with the communities we serve to bring them the services their residents need, and this innovative microgrid project is an illustration of that commitment. I encourage all our members to read more about our vision for United Power’s energy future on our Cooperative Roadmap.”

The Fort Lupton Microgrid project was designed to increase the reliability of the city’s municipal water treatment plant. The project will replace an aging diesel generator with a floating photovoltaic array, coupled with battery storage, that will help to ensure a clean, reliable water source for residents of Fort Lupton. The project will bring construction jobs to the area, and United Power is partnering with Aims Community College and the BUENO Centre for Multicultural Education to provide contracting outreach in the community. Schneider Electric will lead the construction of the microgrid. The project is eligible for up to $6.1 million in funding.

“We expect this project to increase power redundancy while reducing our costs,” said Chris Cross, Fort Lupton city administrator. “We are projecting a 9% savings on the city’s monthly power bill. Coupled with the floating panel benefits to the water storage, we are excited to see how high our overall savings will be from the project.”