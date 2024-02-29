Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado firms win Small Business Accelerated Growth grants

Colorado’s state Capitol building in Denver. BizWest file photo

DENVER — The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade recently awarded 180 businesses across the state — including in Larimer, Weld, Broomfield and Boulder counties — Small Business Accelerated Growth Program grants.

“Small businesses are the foundation of Colorado’s economy and we are proud to provide them with more tools and resources to grow their businesses. This is another example of our efforts to make it easier and more affordable to start and run a successful business in our great state,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a prepared statement.

The funding will “help small business owners across the state secure financing to grow their businesses,” according to OEDIT. “They will also help businesses establish an online presence, utilize website best practices and focus on social media to reach more customers.”

Grant winners each received as much as $5,000.