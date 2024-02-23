 February 23, 2024

Dish Network has laid off 700+ workers since last November

By

ENGLEWOOD — Dish Network LLC, which has its corporate headquarters in Douglas County, told Colorado regulators this week that it will soon lay off 53 people, boosting the total number of job cuts since November 2023 to 718, according to a Denver Post report. 

The telecommunications company has struggle to control its debt and to complete its 5G network, the newspaper reported. 

