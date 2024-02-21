CBRE raises institutional-investment partner to Colorado market lead role

DENVER — CBRE recently promoted Jessica Ostermick to the role of Colorado market leader, where she will oversee the commercial real estate brokerage’s offices in downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center, Boulder, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

Ostermick was previously a partner on CBRE’s market-leading industrial institutional investment sales and leasing team.

Jessica Ostermick

“I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to work alongside and learn from the best in our industry. I am ready for the next chapter and energized about the runway for growth across Colorado,” she said in a CBRE news release . “The transformative changes facing our clients are significant, and industry-leading talent, data and resources are more important than ever. Dynamic environments are often the best places to create advantage for our clients.”