UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation names new senior development director

Amanda Giacalone

FORT COLLINS — Amanda Giacalone has been named senior director of development at the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation, charged with continuing the foundation’s mission of creating philanthropic initiatives to advance health care in the region.

Giacalone, who began her new role on Monday, replaces David Crum, who left the position in October.

She has worked at Colorado State University since 2014 in strategic philanthropy, donor development and the mentoring and leadership of development staff. She brings more than 18 years of fundraising experience to UCHealth, including work at United Way of Larimer County and Mercy Housing in Denver.

“Amanda is a proven trailblazer, and her thoughtful leadership will guide the foundation into the future,” Kristi Benningsdorf, chair of the foundation’s board of directors, said in a prepared statement. “The board is looking forward to working with Amanda, and we are certain that UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation will continue to succeed with her at the helm.”

Giacalone holds a master’s degree in business administration from CSU and a bachelor of arts in public relations from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

“UCHealth is the pillar of health care in our region,” Giacalone said. “I am honored to be a part of an organization that empowers people in our communities to live the healthiest lives possible. The foundation plays an important role in supporting UCHealth’s mission of improving lives. I look forward to the continued impact I know we can make.”

