Clean Chemistry receives food industry certifications

BOULDER — Clean Chemistry Inc., a provider of water-treatment and microbial-control technologies based in Boulder, has received certifications that will permit use of its technology in the food and beverage industry.

PeroxyMAX oxidant technology has received the Food and Drug Administration’s Food Contact Notification and a Star-K Kosher for Passover certification. The certifications will permit expansion into the food industry.

“These two certifications are key to our expansion within the food and beverage industry, building on our EPA-registered applications that include post-harvest water treatment, irrigation water treatment and industrial cooling water treatment,” Nick Gardiner, Clean Chemistry’s president and CEO, said in a written statement. “We are thrilled to have the FDA’s regulatory approval and deliver a cleaner, safer and more cost-effective microbial control chemistry to a broader client base.”

The company’s antimicrobial agent can now be used in process water, ice or brine used in washing, rinsing, scalding or cooling whole or cut meat and poultry carcasses; in processing of fruits and vegetables; in water and ice used to prepare seafood; during the milling of grains; in water for washing eggs and with peeled eggs; and other applications.