Government & Politics  February 13, 2024

Draper developers seek extension of LURA pact

Loveland City Hall
By

LOVELAND – Developers of the Draper mixed-use project and parking garage in downtown Loveland will ask the 13-member Loveland Urban Renewal Authority on Tuesday to extend for a year two deadlines in their development agreement with LURA regarding the garage on Jefferson Avenue.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, they want a new “commence construction” date of March 15, 2025, and a “substantial completion date” of March 27, 2027, because of supply-chain issues, design changes and a new general contractor. The Downtown Development Authority and City Council would also have to approve the new deadlines.

Categories: External Source Government & Politics Loveland Real Estate & Construction Today's News Draper Project Loveland Urban Renewal Authority
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts

Related Content

Loveland URA board votes to ratify new financing for Centerra South

 October 11, 2023

Larimer County will join in Centerra South financial plan

 October 10, 2023

Loveland may revive downtown-boosting district

 August 1, 2023