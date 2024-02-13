Draper developers seek extension of LURA pact

Loveland City Hall

LOVELAND – Developers of the Draper mixed-use project and parking garage in downtown Loveland will ask the 13-member Loveland Urban Renewal Authority on Tuesday to extend for a year two deadlines in their development agreement with LURA regarding the garage on Jefferson Avenue.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, they want a new “commence construction” date of March 15, 2025, and a “substantial completion date” of March 27, 2027, because of supply-chain issues, design changes and a new general contractor. The Downtown Development Authority and City Council would also have to approve the new deadlines.