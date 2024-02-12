2 Boulder homes top metro sales in January

BOULDER – Two midcentury modern homes in Boulder were January’s priciest residential sales in the Denver-Boulder metropolitan area, according to MLS data.

According to BusinessDen, the list was topped by a 3,907-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath home in the 200 block of Cactus Court that DSH Management Trust purchased for $6 million from Smith Taro and Amy Lee Ippoliti. Second was the Labrot House in the 800 block of Sixth Street, which was designed in 1954 for abstract photographer Sylvester Labrot. William and Pesha Wright sold the six-bath, 4,800-square-foot, red brick home on a one-acre lot in the Upper Chautauqua neighborhood for $5.3 million.