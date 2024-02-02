Boulder’s Flagstaff House rated among U.S.’ 100 most romantic

BOULDER — With Valentine’s Day less than two weeks away, The Flagstaff House, perched on a mountainside above Boulder, was the only Colorado restaurant listed among OpenTable’s “Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America for 2024.”

The list, released Wednesday, is the result of analysis of more than 12 million diner reviews and metrics “to find the restaurants that had diners swooning,” according to OpenTable, a 26-year-old online aggregator of eateries.

“Food is its own love language, but when it’s served in a cozy room or a candlelit booth? Guaranteed fireworks,” wrote OpenTable’s editors.

Owned by the Monette family since 1971, Flagstaff House, 1138 Flagstaff Road, has collected 5,432 reviews so far on OpenTable’s website and earned a rating of 4.9 out of five stars.

Its 6,000-foot elevation, nearly 1,000 feet above the city, affords breathtaking views from the dining room or patio. The menu features an extensive wine list that consistently earns Wine Spectator Grand Awards as well as four-star ratings in the Forbes Travel Guide and four-diamond ratings from AAA. Flagstaff House offers a three-course or chef’s multi-course tasting menu; items on the three-course menu can also be ordered a la carte.

General manager Adam Monette, grandson of founder Don Monette, now owns the restaurant along with executive chef Chris Royster, a Food Network Chopped champion. Don Monette died last year at age 85 — on Valentine’s Day.