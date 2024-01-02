Kefalas named new Larimer board chair

FORT COLLINS — The Board of Larimer County Commissioners on Tuesday chose District 1 Commissioner John Kefalas to chair the panel for 2024.

The board reorganizes and appoints a new chair and chair pro tem each year in January. At Tuesday’s regular administrative-matters meeting, District 2 Commissioner Kristin Stephens, a former Fort Collins City Council member, was appointed chair pro tem for 2024.

Kefalas, who served as chair pro team in 2023, succeeds District 3 Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally, who chaired the board last year.

Kefalas was elected by countywide votes in 2018 and 2022 to represent District 1, the northern section of Larimer County, encompassing Fort Collins north of Drake Road, LaPorte, Wellington, Waverly, Red Feather Lakes, Livermore, Buckeye and surrounding areas.

Kefalas previously served in both houses of the Colorado Legislature. He was a state representative for House District 52 from 2007 to 2012, then was elected in Senate District 14, where he served from 2013 to 2018.