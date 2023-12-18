Bank sues Boulder dentist over unpaid loan

BOULDER — First Western Trust Bank has filed a lawsuit against Boulder dentist Dr. Kyle Daniel and his practice, Boulder Premier Dentistry, seeking repayment of a $1.36 million loan.

The bank alleged in the lawsuit that the dental practice defaulted on the loan by not making monthly payments to the bank in October and November and by defaulting on a lease agreement with Valmont Holdings LLC. It also alleged that Dr. Daniel defaulted on the loan guaranty by not repaying the bank when the loan was called.

The dental practice is located at 2830 Valmont Road in Boulder, and Daniel lives in Longmont.

As of Nov. 29, the bank said that “not less than $1,154,039” is due in principal and interest.

The lawsuit claims breach of contract and asks the court to order repayment plus attorney fees and court costs.

A call to Dr. Daniel’s office seeking comment was not returned.

The case is First Western Trust Bank vs. Kyle N. Daniel, DDS, PC, dba Boulder Premier Dentistry and Kyle N. Daniel, case number 2023cv30973 filed Dec. 12 in Boulder Country District Court.