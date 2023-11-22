University of Colorado gets EPA grants for landfill-emissions research

Aerial view of Boulder and the CU Boulder campus. (Photo by Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado)

BOULDER — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has granted $1 million to researchers at the University of Colorado to “assess emissions and mitigation of methane and volatile organic compounds from landfills,” the EPA said in a news release.

Landfills are major contributors of methane emissions.

“Methane is a potent climate pollutant, which is why improving our understanding of the impacts of methane and other pollution from landfills is crucial to our efforts to address climate change,” EPA assistant administrator Chris Frey said in the release. “EPA is investing in landfill emissions research to improve the scientific foundation for decisions to protect people and the planet. Results from this research will have a global impact on informing approaches to reduce methane emissions and more sustainably manage landfills.”

CU’s job will be “to assess the performance and feasibility tradeoffs of integrating measurements across platforms to assess emissions and mitigation of methane and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from landfills,” the EPA said.