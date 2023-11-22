Denver company picks up multiple Longmont properties for $17.5 million

LONGMONT — A Denver-based real estate investment firm has picked up multiple properties in southwest Longmont for a total of $17.5 million.

In two transactions Oct. 26, Lamar Station Investments LLC, an affiliate of Centre Point Properties LLC based in Denver, bought four properties from BPVIF V Holdings 11 LLC and BPVIF V Holdings 12 LLC — companies based in San Francisco. Centre Point’s registered agent listed in the Secretary of State’s database is Tucker Manion, president and founder of the company. Centre Point has multiple properties in the metropolitan area including offices, multi-family, retail and industrial sites. It specializes in “underperforming assets and repositions them,” according to its website.

The purchased properties were in the Longs Peak Industrial Park with addresses 2120 and 2150 Miller Drive, and 1551 and 1501 S. Sunset St.

The Miller Drive properties total 213,427 square feet, and the Sunset Street properties total 213,516 square feet.

Miller properties were sold for a combined $9,584,200 and the Sunset properties sold for $7,915,800 — or $17.5 million in all.