Most area lodgings saw healthy gains in October

DENVER – Overnight accommodations in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley mostly are showing healthy gains in occupancy for the first 10 months of 2023 over the same period last year, according to figures released by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

The only exception was Estes Park, which posted the area’s lowest occupancy rate for October and a sharp year-to-date decline, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report for October, which was issued Friday.

As leaf-peeping season drew to a close in the village at the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, only 61.8% of rooms at Estes Park’s hotels, inns and bed-and-breakfasts during October, although the average daily room rate was the region’s second highest at $212.52. For the first 10 months of 2023, the town saw 54.9% occupancy, down from 59.2% for the same period in 2022.

Conversely, Greeley’s overnight accommodations saw the region’s highest occupancy and lowest average nightly rates, with 75.9% of its rooms booked at an average rate of $106.93. Year-to-date performance held steady as well, with the 75.7% occupancy so far in 2023 unchanged from last year’s figure.

The “Prime effect” during the University of Colorado’s football season likely contributed to Boulder’s rooms being the region’s most expensive during October, going for an average of $239.64 with 75.2% occupancy. That strong showing helped propel the city’s hotels to 69.9% occupancy for the year to date, up from 69.2% for the first 10 months of 2022.

Loveland saw the region’s second highest occupancy rate at 71.4% in October, with rooms selling for an average of $139.66. Year-to-date performance was up sharply for the Sweetheart City, with an average of 71.5% occupancy so far this year compared with 68.6% for the first 10 months of 2022.

Longmont’s overnight spaces were 71.1% occupied in October at an average rate of $124.42, and its year-to-date occupancy showed a healthy gain to 71.8% from 68.9% in 2022.

Along the U.S. 36 corridor between Boulder and Denver, 70.6% of rooms were occupied during October, at a nightly average rate of $158.06. Year-to-date occupancy was 70.6%, up from 67.4% the previous year.

Around 68.8% of rooms in Fort Collins were booked in October at an average nightly rate of $163.09. For the first 10 months of 2023, its nights were 68.6% sold, compared with 64% for the same period last year.