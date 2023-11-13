DMC Global adds construction, manufacturing industry vet to board

BROOMFIELD – Oilfield services provider DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) has appointed James O’Leary, who has held a variety of leadership positions in the construction and manufacturing industries, to its board of directors.

O’Leary’s resume includes time spent as chairman of BMC Stock Holdings Inc. and CEO of Kaydon Corp. Inc.

“Jim brings a wealth of relevant experience and expertise to the DMC board, and we are thrilled to welcome him as a new director,” DMC board chairman David Aldous said in a prepared statement. “