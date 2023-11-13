Energy, Utilities & Water  November 13, 2023

DMC Global adds construction, manufacturing industry vet to board

BizWest Staff

BROOMFIELD – Oilfield services provider DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) has appointed James O’Leary, who has held a variety of leadership positions in the construction and manufacturing industries, to its board of directors.

O’Leary’s resume includes time spent as chairman of BMC Stock Holdings Inc. and CEO of Kaydon Corp. Inc.

“Jim brings a wealth of relevant experience and expertise to the DMC board, and we are thrilled to welcome him as a new director,” DMC board chairman David Aldous said in a prepared statement. “

Tags: DMC Global Inc.

BizWest Staff

Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts

Related Content

DMC Global records record sales in first quarter

 May 8, 2023

DMC boosts sales with addition of Arcadia

 March 2, 2023

DMC Global hire new CFO amid c-suite shakeup

 January 23, 2023