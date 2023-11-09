Housing policy to be discussed at Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference Realtors can earn 8 continuing-ed credits at Nov. 16 event

BOULDER — Changes in state and local housing policy, including recent and proposed efforts to boost affordable housing, will be one of the topics at the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference, scheduled for Nov. 16 in Boulder.

Real estate professionals are eligible to earn eight continuing-education credits at the 16th annual Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference at the Embassy Suites in Boulder.

The credits are offered through BoLo Realtors and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.

The conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with sessions focused on aspects of residential and commercial real estate, including a residential forecast by Todd Gullette, managing broker of Re/Max of Boulder.

Geoffrey Keys, managing broker of Keys Commercial Real Estate LLC, will lead a panel discussion of trends in the commercial sector.

The Housing Policy Landscape panel will focus on state and local policy initiatives to boost housing construction, including affordable housing. The panel includes:

Moderator: Lisa Wade, agent, Re/Max of Boulder.

Judy Amabile, Colorado state representative.

Jeremy Durham, executive director, Boulder Housing Partners.

Kinsey Hasstedt, senior program director for state & local policy, Enterprise Community Partners.

Jonathan Singer, senior director for policy programs, Boulder Chamber.

Other sessions will explore:

Broker Commissions: a discussion over litigation involving the National Association of Realtors and other groups that could redefine how commissions are handled, affecting both consumers and Realtors.

Tightened Lending: exploring how rising interest rates will impact the lending environment for commercial real estate, including loans coming up for renewal.

Property Crime: identifying trends in vandalism, burglaries and other issues facing owners of property, along with possible solutions.

Municipal Backlog: exploring delays in the development-review process.

Breaking Ground: exploring new development projects in seven area cities.

Registration for the conference can be accomplished on the BizWest website. The early-bird registration fee is $85 through Nov. 15. CE credits are purchased separately and are available for $20.

Sponsors include charter sponsor Re/Max of Boulder; title sponsor Elevations Credit Union; supporting sponsor Baseline/McWhinney; and associate sponsors Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP, Blue Federal Credit Union, the Boulder Chamber, Boulder Creek Neighborhoods, EideBailly LLP, First American Title Co., FirstBank, Golden Triangle Construction Co., Vortic Watch Co., and WK Real Estate.