Government & Politics  November 7, 2023

Loveland mayor leads; incumbent council members in tight races

Dallas Heltzell
Loveland City Hall

LOVELAND – Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh held a wide margin over her main challenger, Mayor Pro Tem Don Overcash, in early returns Tuesday night despite Overcash’s large advantage in reported campaign contributions.

As of 8:30 p.m., Marsh led Overcash 9,271 to 5,895, while Janice Ververs tallied 2,789.

For Loveland City Council incumbents, however, the races were much tighter.

Ward 2 incumbent Andrea Samson was edging Kat McManus 2,794 to 2,535, but Ward 3 incumbent John Fogle was in danger of being unseated by Erin Black, who led 1,857 to 1,355.

Incumbents weren’t on the ballot in Wards 1 or 4.

In Ward 1, Troy Krenning was in the lead over Dan Anderson, 1,794 to 1,513. Russell Sinnett and Lenard Larkin trailed with 600 and 313 votes, respectively.

In Ward 4, which Overcash represented, Laura Light-Kovacs held a 2,311-1,714 lead over Zeke Cortez.

