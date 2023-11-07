Boulder to directly choose mayor through ranked-choice voting for the first time

BOULDER — Boulder City Councilman Bob Yates took an early lead in Boulder’s mayoral race as of just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, when the first tranche of counted ballots were released.

This election marks the first time city residents will directly choose their top elected official via a ranked-choice vote. In the past, members of the Boulder City Council selected one of their own to serve a term as mayor.

Boulder City Council members Aaron Brockett, Nicole Speer and Yates are all vying for the mayoral seat, as is Paul Tweedlie, a retired software engineer who was born in Scotland.

In the second round of ranked-choice voting Yates had secured 54.17%, while Brockett had 45.83%. Among the early ballots counted, Speer and Tweedlie were eliminated after the first round of ranked-choice voting.

In addition to the mayor, whose duties will not change with the new direct election system, Boulder voters will fill four more of the nine total City Council seats.

Here’s how that race was shaping up early on Tuesday evening:

Tara Winer: 10,418 votes, 19.82%.

Tina Marquis: 7,838, 14.91%.

Terri Brncic: 7,278, 13.84%.

Taishya Adams: 6,061, 11.53%.

Ryan Schuchard: 6,056, 11.52%.

Jenny Robins: 5,912, 11.25%.

Waylon Lewis: 3,860, 7.34%.

Silas Atkins: 2,464, 4.69%.

Jacques Decalo: 1,389, 2.64%.

Aaron Gabriel Neyer: 1,293, 2.46%.