Bon Appétit Week begins Friday in Fort Collins. Courtesy DDA.

FORT COLLINS — Downtown Fort Collins Bon Appétit Week begins Friday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 19.

During the food promotion, downtown restaurants will offer gourmet food and drink specials. Featured menus can be found at DowntownFortCollins.com.

Bon Appétit Week, previously known as Restaurant Week, is an annual promotion that serves as a platform for dining establishments in Downtown Fort Collins to showcase culinary creativity. Placer.ai, a market intelligence and analytics tool, reports that more than 332,000 people visit Downtown Fort Collins, spending an average of 145 minutes exploring the area during the 10-day promotion, the Downtown Development Authority said in a press statement.

Bon Appétit Week is planned to enhance the dining experience during November, which is typically a slower month for downtown restaurants. It encourages local residents and visitors to extend their stay downtown. New and familiar restaurants have joined this year’s list of Bon Appétit Week participants, including Gaku Ramen, La Piadina Italian Flatbread Sandwiches, Tasty Harmony, and Old Town Churn.