Centennial Lending to service Mountain America’s vehicle lease portfolio

FIRESTONE — Centennial Lending Inc., a credit union service organization based in Firestone, and Mountain America Credit Union have joined forces to manage Mountain America’s indirect vehicle lease portfolio.

Centennial Lending, which assists more than 100 credit unions with lending services, has now added the six states in which Mountain America does business — Arizona, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Nevada and New Mexico. Mountain America is based in Sandy, Utah, and has more than 100 locations, more than a million members and $17 billion in assets. It’s the ninth-largest credit union in the United States.

“Centennial Lending is driven by the cooperative ideal shared by our credit union partners, so we were ecstatic when Mountain America Credit Union reached out to us. Partnering with Mountain America Credit Union and its excellent leadership team provides another opportunity for us to illustrate how effective and efficient our collaborative approach can be. The right relationships matter, and we are confident this new partnership will benefit Mountain America Credit Union and its members,” Charles Wright, senior vice president of growth at Centennial Lending, said in a written statement.

Michael Nagl, CEO of Centennial Lending, added that the partnership with Mountain America is another indicator of how remaining committed to its mission and values impacts business outcomes. “Our success is, and has always been, dependent on partners who share our values.”

“Centennial Lending’s experience in servicing leases and focus on helping credit unions meet the needs of their members aligns perfectly with our mission of helping members define and achieve their financial dreams,” James Prasek, director of indirect lending at Mountain America, said in a press statement. “We look forward to working with the Centennial Lending team to drive innovation and develop new products and services that will enable us to achieve our mission while providing a member experience that exceeds expectations.”

Centennial Lending as a service organization for credit unions was recently named the 2023 CUSO of the Year. It specializes in services to help credit unions with residential mortgages, commercial lending, and loan servicing needs.