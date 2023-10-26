Estes Park businesses offer specials to first responders on fire anniversary

ESTES PARK – Three years after the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome wildfires threatened Estes Park, local businesses are offering specials to first responders, especially those who held back the flames from devastating the town.

The fires threatened the tourist town from two directions for four straight days in October 2020, fueled by winds of up to 80 miles per hour. The East Troublesome fire became the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history, jumping the Continental Divide in Rocky Mountain National Park and forcing the evacuation of most of Estes Park. Only a heroic stand by firefighters along Bear Lake Road in the park kept that blaze from entering the town until a storm finally distinguished the fire under two feet of snow.

As part of the tribute to the firefighters, the Stanley Hotel is offering 50% off stays for all first responders nationwide through the end of the year. During the fire, the Stanley opened its doors to hundreds of first responders to ensure they had a hot meal and a place to sleep.

Other special offers for first responders include 50% off a stay at Fall River Village Resort and 20% off rentals at Backbone Adventures, including UTVs, Jeeps, e-bikes and snowmobiles. Cousin Pat’s Pub and Grill is also offering a 20% discount to first responders, and the Mustang Mountain Coaster is offering a 20% discount on rides.

Valor Vacations is providing first responders nominated by their agencies with complimentary vacation rentals. Those who wish to participate can get more information by emailing vv@restorationranchcolorado.com or calling 303-216-2989.

To redeem offers at The Stanley Hotel, Fall River Village Resort and Backbone Adventures, reservations must be booked before Tuesday for any time through Dec. 31.

A complete list of special offers for first responders is online at visitestespark.com/first-responders.