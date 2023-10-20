Larimer lowest jobless rate in Northern Colorado, Boulder Valley

DENVER — Larimer County led the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado in September for not-seasonally adjusted unemployment with 2.9%, down from 3.2% in August.

Boulder County’s rates in September and August were 3% and 3.3%, respectively; Broomfield 3.2% and 3.5%; Weld 3.4% and 3.7%, according to data released Friday by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The not-seasonally adjusted rate, which fell across the region, may not be particularly reflective of the broader unemployment situation in Colorado. The statewide adjusted jobless rate, which takes into account the typical seasonal fluctuations in employment, grew from 3.1% in August to 3.2% in September.

“Over the year, the average workweek for all Colorado employees on private nonfarm payrolls declined from 33.5 to 33.4 hours, while average hourly earnings grew from $34.44 to $35.75,” according to a CDLE report. “Colorado average hourly earnings are one dollar and eighty-seven cents higher than national average hourly earnings of $33.88.”