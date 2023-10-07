Boulder Chamber, Community Foundation name Leadership Fellows cohort

Members of the Leadership Fellows 2023-2024 cohort. Courtesy Boulder Chamber

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber and the Community Foundation Boulder County have named the 2023-2024 Leadership Fellows Boulder County cohort.

Leadership Fellows is a leadership-training and networking program that offers participants insights into social, environmental and economic interests that Boulder County’s leaders need to balance to address business and community challenges.

Throughout the 11-month training schedule, Leadership Fellows Boulder County emphasizes building networks and developing tools for local leadership roles. It also exposes the participants to arts, business, human service, government and elected leaders.

“We expect a lot from our Leadership Fellows participants, but the rewards are immeasurable, in terms of opportunities to effect personal and community change,” Boulder Chamber president and CEO John Tayer said in a prepared statement. “Consistent with the partnership between the Community Foundation and the Boulder Chamber that the Leadership Fellows program embodies, we know our graduates will develop the capacity for inclusive, collaborative and empathetic leadership they need to help us build a stronger community.”

Participating individuals must live or work in Boulder County, have a desire to make a positive impact, be willing to challenge oneself and others and have an open-minded approach to their personal leadership role. Each fellow is expected to take on a local leadership role within six months of completing the program.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome the 15th Cohort of Leadership Fellows,” Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County, said in a written statement. “This program has helped to educate and empower a diverse group of next-generation leaders in Boulder County. Now that approximately 400 people have graduated from this program, I hope our community is seeing the results.”

The 2023-2024 Leadership Fellows are:

• Amy Robinson, FNBO.

• Amy Weinstein, self employed, Boulder County Democratic Party chair.

• Angela Maria Ortiz Roa, city of Boulder.

• Assata Welles, Community Foundation Boulder County.

• Citlalli Vazquez Gomez, city of Longmont.

• Devin Edgley, Boulder Chamber.

• Gabriela Galindo, FLOWS.

• Garrett Chappell, Premier Members Credit Union.

• Jon Svoboda, Bank of Colorado.

• Laura Panizza, EFAA.

• Lauren Maggio, J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

• Lisa Wilder, There With Care.

• Lizbeth Mendoza, Boulder County Public Health.

• Mario Martinez Varelas, city of Boulder – Housing and Human Services.

• Mary Gaylord, HomeAhead Furniture Bank.

• Nathan Merrill, ConnectAndSell.

• Nubia Saenz, Community Food Share.

• Olivia Merithew, Embassy Suites Boulder and Hilton Garden Inn Boulder.

• Rachel Klein, Kaiser Permanente.

• Ruth Gelfarb, Congregation Har HaShem.

• Sarah Schey, Independent Financial.

• Serena Oveeeon, Accelerated Hair.

• Susan Krejci, BizLove.

The Leadership Fellows program runs from September through July. Individuals interested in the 2024-2025 program can visit the Leadership Fellows website. Applications for the 2024-2025 Leadership Fellows program will open in summer 2024.