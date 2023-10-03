Nuggets superfan accused of squandering biz profits on jet fleet

LAKEWOOD — Michael Quagliano, a Denver Nuggets fan known as “Red Pants Man” who often sits courtside at games, is accused in a recent lawsuit of squandering the profits of his Solera National Bank on a fleet of private airplanes.

The plaintiff, a local developer and shareholder in Solera, claims Quagliano, who is the founder and chairman of the single-branch bank, uses the planes to travel the country following the Nuggets, according to a Business Den report.