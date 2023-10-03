Newly emerged AtmosZero launches European arm

FORT COLLINS — AtmosZero Inc., a Fort Collins startup that seeks to decarbonize process steam, is launching a European subsidiary called AtmosZero Europe B.V. that is based in Amsterdam.

The company emerged from stealth mode this summer when it announced plans to develop a pilot project at New Belgium Brewing Co. in Fort Collins.

AZ says its technology uses as little as half of the electricity as traditional boilers and can decarbonize steam processing for food-and-beverage production, chemical manufacturing, and other industries.

The European operation will be led by managing director Dolf Joekes.

“Manufacturers in an increasingly carbon-constrained Europe are focused on meeting carbon goals at the lowest cost while increasing energy resiliency, and AtmosZero’s technology provides a robust solution,” Joekes said in a prepared statement. “While many European companies are heading to the U.S. because of the Inflation Reduction Act, AtmosZero is ready to support the European market in transitioning away from volatile natural gas toward an electrified future.”

AtmosZero’s pilot project at New Belgium’s Fort Collins headquarters will demonstrate a 650-kilowatt thermal electrified boiler. AtmosZero and New Belgium will work with Fort Collins Utilities, which plans to deliver 100% renewable electricity to the brewery by 2030, to evaluate, plan and upgrade the electrical systems at the brewing facility.

“Our partnerships in North America represent just the first phase of our global reach,” AZ co-founder Ashwin Slavi said in a prepared statement. “The European market is a strategically important deployment market for the AtmosZero Boiler 2.0 product and structuring our company to operate within the EU to mitigate climate change and diversify the energy landscape is a top priority.”